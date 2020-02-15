Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.32 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

