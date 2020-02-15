FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Update

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $318.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $221.08 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

