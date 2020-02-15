Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $203,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 366,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 221,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,028,000 after buying an additional 1,394,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 47,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 2,760,118 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLEX. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

FLEX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -339.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

