FLO Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $56,705.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045796 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

