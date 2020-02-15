Flowchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $126,803.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $126,803.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00031549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.