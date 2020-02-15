Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. 1,256,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,488. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Flowserve by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

