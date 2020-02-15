FOAM (FOAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43,547.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $43,547.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,182,944 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.