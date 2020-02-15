Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,952 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Foot Locker worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

FL opened at $40.38 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

