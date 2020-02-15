Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 133,550 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 53,333 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 325,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,704,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65,784 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

