Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 207,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $49,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 46,328,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,216,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

