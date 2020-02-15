Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 104,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. 46,328,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,216,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.