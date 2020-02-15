Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $77.81. 1,168,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

