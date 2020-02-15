Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $586.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Fortuna Silver Mines’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

