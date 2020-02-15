Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Short Interest Up 6.3% in January

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 826,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Forty Seven stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.59. Forty Seven has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,112,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Forty Seven by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 1,393,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Forty Seven by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Forty Seven by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 479,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forty Seven by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.