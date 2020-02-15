Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Posts Earnings Results

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 9.64%.

Shares of Forward Industries stock remained flat at $$1.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.31. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.