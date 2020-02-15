Fountain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,640.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $106,640.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.03144409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00245001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00150427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

