Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $21,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

