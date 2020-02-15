Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 30,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. FOX has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

