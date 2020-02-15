Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Franklin Resources worth $36,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.