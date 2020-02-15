Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000. Facebook accounts for about 2.8% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 73,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Facebook by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 160,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,138,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $214.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

