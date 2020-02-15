Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 725,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Franks International has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $818.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

