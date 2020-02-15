FREE Coin (FREE) Market Cap Achieves $1.02 Million

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $20,217.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.03206356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00245378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00155390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

