Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of FDP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 97,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

