Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

FTDR stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. Frontdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.59.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

