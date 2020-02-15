FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of FTI Consulting worth $50,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCN traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.41. 154,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

