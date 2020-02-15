FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $2.52 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $244.18 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 257.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00477911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.06159825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00068245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009960 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,604,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,423 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

