Function X (FX) Trading 36.1% Higher Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and $2.37 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,735,165 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

