FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $5,196.00 and approximately $58,579.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044649 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00442334 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001310 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012511 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

