Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of GCAP stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

