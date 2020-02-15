GAM Holding AG Acquires 29,801 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 247.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,842 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.