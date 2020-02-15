GAM Holding AG Buys 22,446 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

