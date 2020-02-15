GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,690 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $234.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $169.27 and a 52 week high of $234.93.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

