GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 881.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,442 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $48,719,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

