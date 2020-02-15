GAM Holding AG Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 651.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Wix.Com worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after purchasing an additional 659,367 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,226,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 3,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 190,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after acquiring an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.57.

WIX stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $104.61 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

