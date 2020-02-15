GAM Holding AG Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,752 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 133,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,500,000 after buying an additional 348,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

