GAM Holding AG Has $3.58 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 282.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

