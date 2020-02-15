GAM Holding AG Increases Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $164.32 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $130.77 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

