GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUK opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. Carnival plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival plc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

