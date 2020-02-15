GAM Holding AG Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

