GAM Holding AG Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,088,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $200.68 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,134.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

