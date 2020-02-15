GAM Holding AG Purchases 3,009 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,851,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79,513 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 407,108 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,517,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Zayo Group news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

