GAM Holding AG Purchases 39,817 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

