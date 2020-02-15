GAM Holding AG Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $289.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $294.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.95 and its 200 day moving average is $204.14. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

