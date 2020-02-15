GAM Holding AG Sells 2,535 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 553.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 74,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $161.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

