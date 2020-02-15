GAM Holding AG Sells 5,967 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.44 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Loop Capital cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

