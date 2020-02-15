GAM Holding AG Takes $3.32 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $245.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

