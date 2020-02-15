GAMB Hits Market Capitalization of $463,402.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. GAMB has a market cap of $463,402.00 and $24,219.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 248.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00478323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.08 or 0.06098383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00066430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001522 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

