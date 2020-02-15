Game.com (GTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HADAX, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 263.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00466184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.30 or 0.06158315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00068807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.