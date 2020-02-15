GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0501 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Crex24 and HitBTC. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $58,883.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00776806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000415 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000851 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinrail, YoBit and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

