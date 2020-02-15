GAPS (GAP) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $6.90 or 0.00069500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $68.95 million and $3.44 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,406.34 or 1.04887428 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00077559 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000641 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.